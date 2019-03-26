Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Buys 189,144 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 189,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $455,837.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 74,213 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $170,689.90.

On Monday, December 31st, Joseph Stilwell bought 445,919 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,203,981.30.

On Friday, December 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 117,695 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $245,982.55.

On Monday, December 31st, Joseph Stilwell bought 563,614 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,448,487.98.

NYSE:KFS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 242,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,759. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 4,902,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 583,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

