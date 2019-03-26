Insider Buying: Athenex Inc (ATNX) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,055,993.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,500 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 4,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 12,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $141,240.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

