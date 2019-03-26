Innoviva Sees Unusually High Options Volume (INVA)

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,010 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,555% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 34.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 151.36% and a negative return on equity of 508.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Innoviva news, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $89,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Hulme acquired 7,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,100 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 38.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,702,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,609 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,956,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 179.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,026,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 659,372 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

