Ingredion Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (INGR)

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingredion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ingredion’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Vertical Group cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of INGR opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $87.02 and a 1 year high of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ingredion by 10,975.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,498,125 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

