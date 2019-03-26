Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 744,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after buying an additional 91,652 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $7,400,809.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

