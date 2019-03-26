Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. OTR Global cut Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.42. 30,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,424. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $649,124.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9,536.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

