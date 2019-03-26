ING Groep (INGA) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.86 ($16.11).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

