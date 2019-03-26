Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,592,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 996,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,067,000 after acquiring an additional 159,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,598,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,067,000 after acquiring an additional 159,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,622,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,737,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 852,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.81 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

