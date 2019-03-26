Incyte Co. (INCY) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,380,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,262,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,575,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,973,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,490,000 after purchasing an additional 62,842 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,870,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 10,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,354 shares of company stock worth $6,925,324. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, December 3rd. William Blair raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 170.68 and a beta of 1.40. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Incyte Co. (INCY) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/incyte-co-incy-shares-bought-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.