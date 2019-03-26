ImpulseCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, ImpulseCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImpulseCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImpulseCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,158.00 and $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImpulseCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022479 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004936 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002694 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00116289 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Coin Profile

ImpulseCoin (CRYPTO:IMPS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin . ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImpulseCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImpulseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImpulseCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImpulseCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.