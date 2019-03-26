IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

