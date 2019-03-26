IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,480,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702,347 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $152,655,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,642,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,840,000 after purchasing an additional 775,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,353,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after purchasing an additional 550,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12 month low of $448.20 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

