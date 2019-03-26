IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 755 Shares of American Express (AXP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in American Express by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 78,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,165.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 29,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/iht-wealth-management-llc-acquires-755-shares-of-american-express-axp.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.