IHS Markit (INFO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.425-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.
IHS Markit stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.
IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
In other IHS Markit news, Director James A. Rosenthal bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $648,345.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,233.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About IHS Markit
IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.
