IHS Markit (INFO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.425-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

IHS Markit stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

In other IHS Markit news, Director James A. Rosenthal bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $648,345.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,233.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “IHS Markit (INFO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/ihs-markit-info-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.