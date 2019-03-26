IFG Group (IFP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IFG Group (LON:IFP) in a report published on Monday morning.

IFP opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Monday. IFG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.50 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 million and a P/E ratio of 316.67.

IFG Group Company Profile

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

