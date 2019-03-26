ICOBay Reaches One Day Volume of $9,740.00 (IBT)

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, ICOBay has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. ICOBay has a market cap of $22,653.00 and $9,740.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOBay token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00414495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.01625372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00226152 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001342 BTC.

ICOBay Token Profile

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,146,118 tokens. ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet . ICOBay’s official website is icobay.net . ICOBay’s official message board is medium.com/@icocalendartoday

Buying and Selling ICOBay

ICOBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

