Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Iclick Interactive Asia Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ICLK opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ICLK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

