IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Nike by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Nike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nike by 6,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

