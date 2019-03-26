HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,216,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 756,159 shares.The stock last traded at $7.38 and had previously closed at $6.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

In other HyreCar news, Director Anshu Bansal sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HyreCar (HYRE) Sees Large Volume Increase” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/hyrecar-hyre-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HyreCar stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 300.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of HyreCar worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.