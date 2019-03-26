HyreCar (HYRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,216,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 756,159 shares.The stock last traded at $7.38 and had previously closed at $6.63.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In other HyreCar news, Director Anshu Bansal sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)
HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.