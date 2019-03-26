Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In related news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

