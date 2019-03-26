Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Position Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,094,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,819,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,210,000 after purchasing an additional 782,027 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $249,699.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 667,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban-position-lowered-by-hancock-whitney-corp.html.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.