HunterCoin (HUC) Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One HunterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. HunterCoin has a market cap of $361,517.00 and $355.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HunterCoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HunterCoin Coin Profile

HUC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org . HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HunterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HunterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HunterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.