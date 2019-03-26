Humana Inc (HUM) Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Stephens began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Shares of HUM opened at $270.16 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $262.64 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

