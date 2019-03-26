Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDSN. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $85.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.