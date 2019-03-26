Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $723,000 Position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (TLH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E stock opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 1 year low of $2,398.00 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2585 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

