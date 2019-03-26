Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 28,206 Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 28,206 Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/hsbc-holdings-plc-buys-shares-of-28206-holly-energy-partners-l-p-hep.html.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.