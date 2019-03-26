Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,095 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in ExlService by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,723,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $72,496.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $125,951.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock worth $1,310,729. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,095 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/hsbc-holdings-plc-buys-1095-shares-of-exlservice-holdings-inc-exls.html.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.