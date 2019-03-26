HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 126,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000. Axis Capital makes up approximately 0.9% of HRT Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 140,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 384,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. 1,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,233. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.03 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/hrt-financial-llc-takes-position-in-axis-capital-holdings-limited-axs.html.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.