HRT Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

HRT Financial LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 394.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 265.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 122,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 89,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 253.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 388,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,145,000 after buying an additional 278,427 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 341,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,814,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Argus set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.61. 18,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,082. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/hrt-financial-llc-raises-holdings-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.