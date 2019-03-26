HRT Financial LLC Buys 852,524 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

HRT Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,524 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 6.9% of HRT Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HRT Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $48,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,087,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,118 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 105,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14,976.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 335,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 333,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,491,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 7,245,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,962,215. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

