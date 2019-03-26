Honey Price Hits $0.0305 on Top Exchanges (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Honey has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Honey has a market capitalization of $13,884.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honey alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.02259867 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00471525 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020352 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023486 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023147 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014193 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00037317 BTC.

About Honey

HONEY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev . Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.