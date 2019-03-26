Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Hologic posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.28 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,727. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,960.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,649 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

