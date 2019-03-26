Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $749,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 391,695 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $118,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $749,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-takes-749000-position-in-amc-entertainment-holdings-inc-amc.html.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.