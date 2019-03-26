Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $721,000 Position in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -0.33.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

