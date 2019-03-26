Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 7,400 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.13% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $726.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider William E. Barclay sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $34,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,513 shares in the company, valued at $502,191.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,988 shares of company stock valued at $548,457 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

