Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 31,400 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.81 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.54.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

