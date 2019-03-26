Hellofresh (HFG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hellofresh (ETR: HFG):

3/18/2019 – Hellofresh was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – Hellofresh was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Hellofresh was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Hellofresh was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2019 – Hellofresh was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2019 – Hellofresh was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Hellofresh was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – Hellofresh was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR HFG traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.53 ($9.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. Hellofresh SE has a twelve month low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a twelve month high of €15.00 ($17.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

