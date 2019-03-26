Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the stock a buy hsii rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $39.15 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Heidrick & Struggles International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 256.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 64.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 212,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 83,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,548,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

