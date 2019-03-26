HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.94 ($87.14).

ETR:HEI opened at €64.72 ($75.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a twelve month high of €85.26 ($99.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

