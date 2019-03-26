Head-To-Head Survey: Lianluo Smart (LLIT) vs. Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Cardiovascular Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $880,000.00 29.99 -$5.13 million N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $217.04 million 6.16 $1.71 million $0.05 768.00

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lianluo Smart and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiovascular Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.70%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems 0.74% 1.28% 0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Lianluo Smart on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are primarily catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

