Head-To-Head Survey: EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) vs. TCG BDC (CGBD)

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXPERIAN PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A TCG BDC 18.85% 9.81% 5.25%

0.2% of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of TCG BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TCG BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCG BDC pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and TCG BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXPERIAN PLC/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 TCG BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

TCG BDC has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given TCG BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than EXPERIAN PLC/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and TCG BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXPERIAN PLC/ADR $4.66 billion 5.85 $815.00 million $0.97 27.34 TCG BDC $207.53 million 4.43 $39.12 million $1.73 8.61

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC. TCG BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EXPERIAN PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCG BDC beats EXPERIAN PLC/ADR on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers. The company also provides software and analytics solutions that help clients in lending, as well as detecting and minimizing frauds, and complying with legal requirements. In addition, it offers marketing services, which include data management and analytics that enable businesses to plan, build, and deliver their marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides online financial education and debt resolution services that help people to understand and manage their financial position, while protecting themselves from fraud and identity theft. Additionally, it engages in the development of intellectual property; and provision of administrative services. Experian plc serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, healthcare, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as rest of the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

