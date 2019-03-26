Head-To-Head Survey: Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

39.8% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar and Integrated Device Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 4 3 0 2.43 Integrated Device Technology 0 10 2 0 2.17

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus price target of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.23%. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus price target of $43.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.78%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Integrated Device Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Device Technology has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and Integrated Device Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.74 billion 0.29 $237.07 million $3.28 5.65 Integrated Device Technology $842.76 million 7.51 -$12.13 million $1.27 38.56

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Device Technology. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Device Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Integrated Device Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 6.33% 18.40% 4.22% Integrated Device Technology 11.68% 30.02% 14.31%

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems. The company also provides specialty solar products consisting of Andes Solar Home System, an off-grid solar system that provides an economical source of electricity to homes and communities without access to grid; and Maple Solar System, a clean energy solution for families, as well as solar system kits, which are a ready-to-install packages that consist inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. In addition, it develops, builds, and sells solar power projects; performs engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for solar power projects; and offers operation and maintenance services that include inspection, repair, and replacement of plant equipment, site management, and administrative support services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity through its solar plants with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,211.1 megawatts. Canadian Solar Inc. offers its products to distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions. The Computing, Consumer and Industrial segment provides clock generation and distribution products; programmable timing devices; computing timing solutions; high-performance server memory interfaces; wireless power products; PCI Express products; signal integrity products; power management integrated circuits; video distribution and contribution solutions; sensor signal conditioners; and optical interconnect solutions, as well as sensing products for mobile, automotive, and industrial solutions. The company markets its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through various channels, including direct sales, distributors, electronic manufacturing suppliers, and independent sales representatives. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.