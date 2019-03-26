Head-To-Head Review: Noble Roman’s (NROM) and Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aramark has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Noble Roman’s does not pay a dividend. Aramark pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aramark and Noble Roman’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 4 8 0 2.67 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aramark presently has a consensus target price of $40.64, suggesting a potential upside of 37.89%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aramark and Noble Roman’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $15.79 billion 0.46 $567.88 million $1.99 14.81 Noble Roman’s $9.84 million 1.00 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.27% 17.81% 3.86% Noble Roman’s -22.62% -24.49% -14.29%

Summary

Aramark beats Noble Roman’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

