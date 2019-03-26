Head-To-Head Contrast: Linde (LNAGF) vs. Balchem (BCPC)

Linde (OTCMKTS:LNAGF) and Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Balchem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Balchem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Linde and Balchem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde N/A N/A N/A Balchem 12.21% 14.59% 9.96%

Dividends

Balchem pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Linde does not pay a dividend. Balchem pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Balchem has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Linde and Balchem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Balchem $643.68 million 4.57 $78.57 million $3.01 30.28

Balchem has higher revenue and earnings than Linde.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Linde and Balchem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 1 0 0 0 1.00 Balchem 0 2 3 0 2.60

Balchem has a consensus price target of $109.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Balchem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Balchem is more favorable than Linde.

Summary

Balchem beats Linde on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division produces and distributes atmospheric gases oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; and hydrogen, acetylene, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, shielding gases, noble gases, and high-purity specialty gases for use in industry, commerce, science, and research sectors, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. This division also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. The Engineering division provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. This division's plants are used in various fields, including the petrochemical and chemical industries; in refineries and fertilizer plants; to recover air gases; to produce hydrogen and synthesis gases; to treat natural gas; and to produce noble gases. Linde Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Munich, Germany. As of October 31, 2018, Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of Linde plc.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include creamer and chocolate systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company's Industrial Products segment provides choline chloride derivatives for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells; and methylamines, which are building blocks for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

