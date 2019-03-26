Head to Head Analysis: Carbon Black (CBLK) vs. Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Black and Nuance Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black $209.72 million 4.48 -$82.06 million ($1.40) -9.87 Nuance Communications $2.05 billion 2.32 -$159.92 million $0.81 20.59

Carbon Black has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuance Communications. Carbon Black is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuance Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Carbon Black shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nuance Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Black and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black -39.13% -101.09% -18.64% Nuance Communications -9.50% 13.59% 4.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carbon Black and Nuance Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black 0 3 3 1 2.71 Nuance Communications 0 4 2 0 2.33

Carbon Black presently has a consensus target price of $20.96, suggesting a potential upside of 51.68%. Nuance Communications has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Carbon Black’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Black is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats Carbon Black on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Automotive segment provides branded and personalized virtual assistants and connected car services for automotive manufacturers and their suppliers. The Enterprise segment offers On-Premise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution that comprise automated speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and On-Demand multichannel cloud, a platform, which offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides multi-function printer (MFP) scanning and document management solutions; MFP printing and document management solutions to capture and automate paper to digital work flows; and PDF and OCR software for capturing, creation, and management of document work flows. The Other segment offers voicemail transcription and other value-added services to mobile operators; and speech recognition solutions and predictive text technologies for handset devices. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

