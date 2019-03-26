HB Fuller (FUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. HB Fuller has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.15-3.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.15-3.45 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $768.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HB Fuller to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FUL opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HB Fuller in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 3,215 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $157,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 13,205 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $638,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

