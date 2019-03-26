Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (HTAB)

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

HTAB stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $20.91.

