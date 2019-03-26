Harris Co. (HRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,507,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,367,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,185,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Harris by 3,472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harris by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,543,000 after purchasing an additional 192,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRS traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.00. 30,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,778. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harris will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

