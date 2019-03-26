HarmonyCoin (HMC) One Day Volume Reaches $0.00

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. HarmonyCoin has a total market capitalization of $135.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded 121.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HarmonyCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00404076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00002524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.01614192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00224340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001317 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin launched on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co . HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HarmonyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HarmonyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.