HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HONE. ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Compass Point raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

HONE stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $540.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.48.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

